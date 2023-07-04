Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.38, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock worth $27,113,243. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

