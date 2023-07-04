Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $254.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $256.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

