Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $45,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 55.3% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 5,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $254.64 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $256.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 404.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

