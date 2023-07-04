Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,556,900 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 2,316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 697.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Parex Resources Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Parex Resources has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $21.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Articles

