Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after buying an additional 308,532 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

