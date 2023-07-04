Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.64. 1,357,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,972. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

