Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

