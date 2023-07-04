Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,026 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. 5,012,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

