Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.59. 1,498,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.62 and its 200-day moving average is $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.48 and a 1-year high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

