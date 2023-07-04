Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.25. 676,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,125. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

