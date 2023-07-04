Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $484.82. 424,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $488.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

