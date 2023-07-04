Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

