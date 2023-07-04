Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 729 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,146. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.