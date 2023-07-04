Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $344.07. 1,698,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.