Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M restated an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

