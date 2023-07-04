Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys 47,273 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up about 3.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.54% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $19,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 703.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 90,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 800,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,784. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

