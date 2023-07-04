Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 996 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 5.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.09. 2,662,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

