Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

PR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 3,157,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,435. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. Analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

