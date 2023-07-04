PFG Advisors Has $3.77 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS PTLC opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

