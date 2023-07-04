PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

