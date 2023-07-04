PFG Advisors Invests $3.54 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.