PFG Advisors Purchases 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.19 and its 200 day moving average is $192.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

