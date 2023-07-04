PFG Advisors Purchases 12,778 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.