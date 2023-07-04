PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $541.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a market capitalization of $239.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

