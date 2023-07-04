PFG Advisors Sells 191 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $477.39 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $482.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

