PFG Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.