Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

