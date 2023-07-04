PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Announces $0.02 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 53,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,224. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $2,362,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

