PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCFree Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

NYSE:PZC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

