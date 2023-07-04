PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

PDI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,869. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,718,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1,384.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 316,680 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after buying an additional 190,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,521,000.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

