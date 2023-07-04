PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

