PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 143,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,719. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

