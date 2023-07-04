PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PMX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 52,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,624. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 101,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.