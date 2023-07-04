Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,302. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

