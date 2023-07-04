PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $90.82 million and $3.29 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,128,667 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

