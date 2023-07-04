PLC Ultima (PLCU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109,285.32

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 1% higher against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $109,285.32 and $206,775.76 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $56.45 or 0.00183026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,935 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

