Polymesh Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $68.97 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 810,696,064 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 804,216,577.840505 with 675,619,054.897626 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12984645 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $16,337,057.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

