PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $377,636.32

PotCoin (POT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $377,636.32 and $22.85 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00346410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003196 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,361,547 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

