Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PBH stock opened at C$104.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$104.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$100.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.18). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8260038 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.25%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

