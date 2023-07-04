Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,285 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

