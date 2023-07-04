Private Ocean LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

