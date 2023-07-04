Private Ocean LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

