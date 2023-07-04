Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 589.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $82.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

