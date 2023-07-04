Private Ocean LLC Sells 494 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.52 and a 200-day moving average of $324.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

