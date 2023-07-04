Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

