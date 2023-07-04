Private Ocean LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,293,000 after buying an additional 1,691,344 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,531.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 384,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 377,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

