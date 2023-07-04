ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,700 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 987,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

PRA traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 200,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,465. ProAssurance has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $837.47 million, a P/E ratio of -309.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 74,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,731,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 292,936 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

