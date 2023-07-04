ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 99,906.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.38. The stock had a trading volume of 193,963 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

