ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

