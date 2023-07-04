Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 43.8% in June

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PRYMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prysmian in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian Stock Performance

Shares of Prysmian stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 4,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Prysmian Announces Dividend

Prysmian Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.1954 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Prysmian’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.

Featured Articles

