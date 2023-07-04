Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 43.8% in June

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on PRYMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prysmian in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Prysmian Stock Performance
Shares of Prysmian stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 4,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $21.10.
Prysmian Company Profile
Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.
